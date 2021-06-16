Sarasota County Schools provide virtual options for 2021-22 school year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools are going back to full time in person learning during the 2021-22 school year, but there are virtual instruction options for those who wish to instruct their students at home.

There are several virtual education options for part time or full-time learning experiences. Listed below are the virtual instruction options available to students residing in Sarasota County.

Sarasota Virtual School Full Time (SVS FT)

SVS FT is an interactive virtual learning environment in which the student and teacher are separated by time, space or both. Full time virtual school is not equivalent to remote learning. In compliance with state statute 1002.45, SVS FT is a free public online school that serves K-12 students. Students attending SVS FT must follow all Sarasota County School Board policies, the District School Calendar, as well as all rules, guidelines and procedures that are specified in the Sarasota County Student and Family Handbook and the Student Progression Plan based on the student’s assigned school level (elementary, middle, and high). Students must take all required state and district assessments on the dates, times and at the location designated by SVS FT.

Sarasota County Schools contracts with multiple outside, state approved vendors to provide SVS FT students with instructors who are highly qualified, certified teachers, as defined by the Federal No Child Left Behind (NCLB) law and offers curricula and content which address State Standards. In accordance with state statute, SVS FT students may access lessons, assignments and assessments through the Internet, and teachers communicate with students and parents electronically. SVS FT meets all Florida public school standards and requirements and receives a school grade along with all Florida schools. SVS FT students completing graduation requirements earn a standard high school diploma.

SVS FT is accessible to all students. Interested parents are required to attend a live Zoom informational session prior to enrolling. Parents of students in special programs are advised to carefully consider the appropriateness of a virtual instruction option. To determine the appropriateness of assignment to a full time virtual learning environment for a student with an Individual Education Plan (IEP), a 504 Accommodation Plan or an English Language Learner Plan (ELL), a meeting shall occur with the student, parent/guardian, the SVS FT administrator and the Academic Advisor, and appropriate staff members from the district Exceptional Student Education Department prior to enrolling.

The annual 90-day open enrollment period ends 30 days before the first day of each school year, and will be available to students seeking to enroll in SVS FT. The open enrollment period will be announced by Sarasota Virtual School in February using the SVS website, school district media releases, the district website and other appropriate ways to ensure parents receive timely notification. All K through 12 students are eligible to attend SVS FT, pending a review of transcripts, attendance, and discipline.

For more information regarding full or part time virtual instruction, please contact the Sarasota Virtual School office (941) 924-1365, ext. 62338 or visit www.sarasotavirtual.com

Sarasota Virtual Academy (SVA)

SVA is a free online program that serves students in Sarasota County by offering virtual high school courses that are designed to match each student’s individual educational needs. SVA serves students who are enrolled in a Sarasota County middle or high school, which includes traditional and charter schools, as well as homeschool students.

SVA is a FLVS franchise that mirrors their “Flex” Program. This means that SVA students use the same content and curriculum as FLVS and have a local Sarasota County Schools’ instructor who is a highly qualified and certified teacher. Having access to a local teacher offers many advantages. In addition to providing opportunities for face-to-face interaction with students, SVA teachers have strong working relationships with staff, faculty and administrators at the district school where the student is enrolled full time. They also have knowledge regarding Sarasota County School Board policies, procedures and guidelines which helps to support all SVA students’ academic success during their virtual learning experience.

SVA is a year-round program and offers continuous rolling enrollment throughout the school year and into the summer. Students have 24/7 access to their courses from any Internet-connected computer. The online instructor is available Monday through Friday with office hours that vary from course to course.

To learn more about this virtual instruction option, parents should speak with their child’s guidance counselor or contact the SVA Program Manager at (941) 924-1365, ext. 62360 Monday through Friday between 8:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. You may also visit the SVA web site at www.sarasotavirtual.com

**The following two options are operated independently and outside of the Sarasota County School District**

Florida Virtual School Full Time (FLVS FT) Public School

FLVS FT is an online public school district with an accredited school that serves students in grades K through 12.

Parents interested in this virtual option may contact FLVS FT directly at (800) 382-6010 to get additional information regarding the program and enrolling their student. You may also visit the FLVS web site at http://www.flvs.net.

Students choosing this option are electing to leave the Sarasota County School District and enroll in Florida Virtual’s school district.

Florida Virtual School Part Time Program (FLVS “Flex”)

FLVS also offers flexible and free online elementary, middle and high school courses students can take on a part time basis while attending a traditional brick and mortar school. To learn more about FLVS Flex course offerings, you may visit www.flvs.net or call (800) 374-1430.

If you are interested in enrolling your child in one of these virtual programs, contact SVS Staff or your school’s principal or guidance counselor.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.