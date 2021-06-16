Advertise With Us
Royal Caribbean cruise delayed after crewmembers test positive for COVID-19

(Source: WESH/CNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Royal Caribbean cruise scheduled for July 3 out of Fort Lauderdale has been postponed after eight crewmembers tested positive for COVID 19, the company’s president said Tuesday.

On his official Facebook page, Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean, said the cruise of the ship Odyssey of the Seas, set for July 3-31 bound for the Caribbean, has been pushed back to July 31, “out of an abundance of caution.”

“During routine testing, eight crew members received a positive test result for COVID-19,” Bayley wrote. “All 1,400 crew onboard Odyssey of the Seas were vaccinated on June 4th and will be considered fully vaccinated on June 18. The positive cases were identified after the vaccination was given and before they were fully effective.”

Bayley said passengers will be notified and given several options. “While disappointing, this is the right decision for the health and well-being of our crew and guests,” he said.

The eight crew members, six of whom are asymptomatic and two with mild symptoms, were quarantined and are being closely monitored by our medical team, according to the Facebook post. The remainder of the 1,400 crewmembers are being quarantined for 14 days.

A simulation cruise by Odyssey, originally scheduled for late June, will also be rescheduled, Bayley said.

