Rain showers help with drought: Local landscaping company uses conditions to their advantage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s no secret that there has been a period of dryness across the Suncoast, with a dry brush and brown grass in multiple yards in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties. According to Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Patrick Mahoney, recent rains have brought something to drink to many Suncoast lawns and dry patches in the area.

“It’s gotten better certainly the rain has helped,” said Mahoney. “Things are starting to turn green again.”

Conditions might be bad for grass, but things don’t seem all bad for those who work in landscaping, as the owner of Sarasota Landscaping Pros Byron said with the drought they have seen more holes in their schedule and that mixed with the influx of people moving into the area gives them more time to prep for the busy season.

“We’re taking advantage the best we can finding new hires and doing some additional training for some of our existing people,” said Read.

Read said they also have had an increased demand for something new, due to concerns of losing grass.

“We have also seen a huge demand in irrigation and irrigation work,” said Read.

To break even to recover from the drought Mahoney said it all depends on the area that you live in since some are drier than others, but these afternoon showers are key.

“You know we keep getting these afternoon rain showers, we’ll be caught up fairly quickly,” said Mahoney.

