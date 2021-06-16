Powerboat racers hit Lido Beach June 26-27

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 36th Annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix is expected to draw big crowds to Lido Beach June 26-27.

The Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team will be the headliners for the Grand Prix, part of Sarasota’s newly renamed Suncoast Summer Fest.

Grand Prix festivities will kick off with a block party on Friday, June 25, that will offer fans the opportunity to visit competing race teams and see the boats and jet skis up close.

Additional activities, including race boat testing, will take place on Lido Beach from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 26. Powerboat racing will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. For more information on Suncoast Summer Fest, visit the event’s website.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.