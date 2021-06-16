Man sentenced to life for machete murder in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man accused of being a member of a group that stormed a Tampa-area marijuana grow house in 2015 and hacked the owner to death with a machete has been sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors from the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office secured a guilty verdict just before 11 p.m., Tuesday in the first-degree murder trial of 41-year-old Yuniel Sentmanat-Gonzalez.

The victim was operating a marijuana grow house inside his Brandon home. On May 14, 2015, the victim and his girlfriend were inside the home when a group of four to six people, wearing masks and armed with guns and machetes, shattered the rear sliding glass door.

The victim fought back, ultimately pushing them out of the sliding glass door. The perpetrators ran away but the victim, overcome by wounds from the fight, did not survive the attack.

During the struggle, the victim managed to pull the mask off of one of the attackers. The victim’s girlfriend was able to see parts of the attacker’s face — and the mask contained the defendant’s DNA. Sentmanat-Gonzalez’s fingerprints were also found at the scene.

“Our office has prioritized going after the most violent offenders, and this machete-wielding murderer certainly fits that bill. Our community is much safer with him behind bars for life,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said.

The defendant, who was born in Cuba, heard the verdict through an interpreter. He was found guilty of first-degree felony murder, burglary of a dwelling and attempted robbery. Judge Rex Barbas sentenced Sentmanat-Gonzalez to life in prison at the conclusion of the trial.

