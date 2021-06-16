Advertise With Us
Hundreds evacuated from Florida Department of Economic Opportunity building following bomb threat

By Mike Vasilinda
Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement responded to a bomb threat at the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds of people were sent home early. The evacuations stopped the pressing of claims, but spokesperson Emilie Oglesby expects operations to return to normal Thursday.

“Well, the Department of Economic Opportunity was threatened today with a bomb threat. What that does is it sets back our employees from working diligently on processing claims. We are very thankful for law enforcement and their quick reaction, swift reaction. Everyone is safe and out of the building, so we’ll be back to work and ready to get to it tomorrow.”

The Tallahassee Police Department told WCTV that the threat was not credible, and nothing suspicious was located.

The scene has been cleared as of Wednesday evening.

