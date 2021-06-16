Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Food distribution set for Saturday at the Van Wezel

Stopping by Van Wezel for All Faiths Food Bank’s monthly food drive? From now on, Sarasota...
Stopping by Van Wezel for All Faiths Food Bank’s monthly food drive? From now on, Sarasota residents will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine along with it.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The third of five monthly large-scale food distributions by All Faiths Food bank, in partnership with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and The Bay Sarasota, will be held from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at the Van Wezel, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

The continued efforts to help community members who are struggling to put food on the table, the food distributions are scheduled the third or fourth Saturday of every month through October. The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out, organizers said.

Also, thanks to the Sarasota County Health Department and regional coalition Shots in Arms, COVID-19 vaccinations will once again be available during the drive-thru food distribution.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be available for community members ages 18 and over who have not yet been vaccinated; the first 100 recipients will receive a gift card.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to reports, one pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Sarasota.
Update: Pedestrian killed in Clark Road crash
Florida Department of Transportation
FDOT to hold public forum on I-75 changes in Sarasota, Manatee counties
Brent Kern
Englewood burglars left trail of clues, deputies say
Michael Robert Vigliotti
Man jailed after Venice road rage incident
Booming housing market and spike in home prices

Latest News

the old Florida State Capitol building in the foreground with the new capitol rising behind
State backs contribution limit in ballot drives
A section of Bayfront Drive is closed due to a gas leak.
First Alert Traffic: Gas leak closes portion of Bayfront Drive
Royal Caribbean cruise delayed after crewmembers test positive for COVID-19
Discovering the Suncoast June 16 2021
Lights of the Ringling Bridge - Discovering the Suncoast with Mike Modrick