Food distribution set for Saturday at the Van Wezel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The third of five monthly large-scale food distributions by All Faiths Food bank, in partnership with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and The Bay Sarasota, will be held from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at the Van Wezel, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

The continued efforts to help community members who are struggling to put food on the table, the food distributions are scheduled the third or fourth Saturday of every month through October. The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out, organizers said.

Also, thanks to the Sarasota County Health Department and regional coalition Shots in Arms, COVID-19 vaccinations will once again be available during the drive-thru food distribution.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be available for community members ages 18 and over who have not yet been vaccinated; the first 100 recipients will receive a gift card.

