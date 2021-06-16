Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

First Alert Traffic: Gas leak closes portion of Bayfront Drive

A section of Bayfront Drive is closed due to a gas leak.
A section of Bayfront Drive is closed due to a gas leak.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes of Bayfront Drive are closed between Ringling Boulevard and South Orange Avenue in Sarasota due to a gas leak. The road is expected to be closed several hours. Please find an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to reports, one pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Sarasota.
Update: Pedestrian killed in Clark Road crash
Florida Department of Transportation
FDOT to hold public forum on I-75 changes in Sarasota, Manatee counties
Brent Kern
Englewood burglars left trail of clues, deputies say
Michael Robert Vigliotti
Man jailed after Venice road rage incident
Booming housing market and spike in home prices

Latest News

the old Florida State Capitol building in the foreground with the new capitol rising behind
State backs contribution limit in ballot drives
Stopping by Van Wezel for All Faiths Food Bank’s monthly food drive? From now on, Sarasota...
Food distribution set for Saturday at the Van Wezel
Royal Caribbean cruise delayed after crewmembers test positive for COVID-19
Discovering the Suncoast June 16 2021
Lights of the Ringling Bridge - Discovering the Suncoast with Mike Modrick