First Alert Traffic: Gas leak closes portion of Bayfront Drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes of Bayfront Drive are closed between Ringling Boulevard and South Orange Avenue in Sarasota due to a gas leak. The road is expected to be closed several hours. Please find an alternate route.

