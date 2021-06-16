First Alert Traffic: Gas leak closes portion of Bayfront Drive
Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes of Bayfront Drive are closed between Ringling Boulevard and South Orange Avenue in Sarasota due to a gas leak. The road is expected to be closed several hours. Please find an alternate route.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨All lanes of Bayfront Drive are closed between Ringling Boulevard and South Orange Avenue in the @CityofSarasota due to a gas leak. The road is expected to be closed several hours. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/H8kXrbdMXo— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) June 16, 2021
