FDOT received input for I-75 Master Plan for Sarasota, Manatee County on Tuesday

Southwest Connect
Southwest Connect(FDOT)
By Rick Adams
Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - I-75 is the most heavily traveled roadway in Southwest Florida, especially in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

FDOT took input and questions from residents on Tuesday during their Virtual Public Outreach Meeting. Many Suncoast residents tell ABC7 something has to be done to improve the interstate and make it safer.

“It’s pretty crazy when it gets to everything south of State Road 70 to University,” said Nick Baccaro, a Palmetto resident. “It is just a cluster; it used to just be around rush hour and now it’s all day.”

Some say the interstate isn’t the problem, it’s the drivers.

“I’ve driven with the traffic during rush hour, which wasn’t bad,” said Mo Saleme, a visitor from Minnesota. “The driving habits here are different. That probably makes it a little worse.”

One solution FDOT will be taking a hard look at is whether to widen parts of the 40-mile stretch, which covers River Road in North Port all the way to Moccasin Wallow Road in the Parrish area. A lot of work has already been done on this stretch of I-75, but more work is planned. Some residents say they feel safer driving on other roads.

“I usually take the other one, 41. 75 is too crazy for me, so I just avoid that road,” said Barbara Zurek, an Osprey resident.

FDOT says they will take all the input and include parts of it in their overall Master Plan. Residents have until June 25 to include their input or ask any questions.

For more information, click here.

