Drier air moves in over the next few days as we watch the Gulf for tropical development

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A combination of dry air moving in and a reposition of high pressure that will shift our winds will bring a pattern shift to our Suncoast weather. This week we have seen a persistent trend toward morning storms that drift inland in the afternoon. This was due to the west wind at all hours of the day.

But, as the high pressure ridge shifts east, our winds will start coming out of the south. This will tend to shift the development of storms to a more typical pattern of inland afternoon storms that drift to the west in the second half of the afternoon and early evening. Also, drier air moving in will limit the coverage of the storms. We will go from today’s 50% rain chance to a 30% chance on Friday.

The Sarahan Dust kicked up by atmospheric winds and transported across the Atlantic will move into Florida air space by the end of the week. This dust is important for the suppression of tropical development. There is, however, an additional benefit in that it makes for brilliant sunsets.

