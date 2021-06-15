Wet weather in todays forecast and the Suncoast keeps an eye on the tropics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The weather pattern remains fixed on the Suncoast with showers and thunderstorms moving onshore from the Gulf waters. Most activity will occur in the morning and early afternoon hours.

After that, the storms will favor the inland locations and the number of showers near the coast will diminish. The rain chance will hold at 70% this morning and 40% this afternoon from the interstate and westward. East of the interstate the percentages basically reverse, with 40% in the morning and 70% in the afternoon.

High pressure will lift north tomorrow and the number of storms will decrease and coverage diminishes. Most of the storms will be in the afternoon in inland locations.

Drier air moving in will bring drier weather this weekend. Early next week the forecast is highly dependent on the future track of a developing tropical system in the western Gulf waters. Models have been consistent on a depression or tropical storm forming and moving toward the northern Gulf coast.

It is possible that our winds may increase and rain chances go up due to the proximity of whatever is left of this system as it moves through the deep south. It’s just too early to tell.

