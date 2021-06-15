Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Suspect arrested in April murder in Bradenton

De Andre Sanders
De Andre Sanders(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities have made an arrest in an April 17 murder case, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

De Andre Deon Sanders, 27, of Bradenton, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder, domestic battery by strangulation, and assault with a firearm.

Deputies say on April 17, at about 4:30 a.m., Frank Green was sitting in a vehicle while arguing with Sanders in the 5700 block of Fifth Street East. At some point, Sanders opened Green’s car door and shot him 19 times, striking him in the head and torso. Sanders claimed he shot Green in self-defense.

During the investigation, detectives determined that instead of calling police immediately after the shooting, Sanders battered a female victim who was also at the scene, questioning that female about her relationship with Green.

Detectives secured video surveillance from a nearby residence, but the quality of both the video and audio was poor, taking several weeks to enhance the audio. This evidence provided a record of a heated conversation between the suspect and the victim, including the sound of multiple gunshots, the sheriff’s office said.

Sanders remains in the Manatee County Jail.

