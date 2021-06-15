Surveillance camera shows the moment burglars realized they were caught on camera

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials are hoping that someone will recognize two burglary suspects caught on camera.

Investigators say the two burglars entered an occupied home on Grafton Avenue in Englewood 2 a.m. Monday, June 14. The two made off with many valuables from the home but were captured outside the home on a ring camera. The moment they realized they were being recorded was captured on film.

If you can identify either suspect, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.

