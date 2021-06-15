Advertise With Us
Sarasota local passes 3 Olympians to win the 400 IM at U.S. Olympic trials

Emma Weyant
Emma Weyant(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -19-year-old Emma Weyant rallied her troops to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after winning the 400 IM at the U.S Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Going into the meet I felt really good and this meet is all about racing,” said Weyant. “It’s just about competing with everyone and doing whatever it takes to put my hand on the wall.”

Weyant came into a stacked field of swimmers as she originally trailed behind Olympians Hali Flickinger, Melanie Margalis, and Leah Smith with about 100m left to go but was able to dish out a come from behind win with about 50m left. She said racing with the top dogs brought out her true potential.

“Having such a stacked field is motivating for me racing-wise,” said Weyant. “I think that’s the most fun because when you are competing with the best I think I compete for the best.”

Weyant competing with the best is something her coach Brent Arckey said was a long time coming.

“It’s been a really enjoyable process,” said Arckey. “Obviously some hard days and things we had to go through to be one of the best athletes in the world.”

After speaking with her mother Kristi, she said she is beyond proud of her daughters’ accomplishments while being her biggest fan.

“Just to kind of sit on the sidelines and try to quietly watch it all and be a cheerleader has been everything,” said Kristi Cardoni-Weyant.

Weyant is entered in 7 events in total and will compete in the 200 freestyle Tuesday and 800 freestyle on Thursday, she will join three other Olympic qualifiers skateboarder Jake Ilardi, rifle shooter Mary Tucker and rower Clark Dean.

