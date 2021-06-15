Sarasota County reminds residents to recycle reusable batteries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Solid Waste Department is asking the public to properly dispose of rechargeable batteries to help prevent potential fires.

Batteries that contain metals such as lithium, nickel, mercury and lead can catch fire and pose a danger to those who are working at the county operated landfill, or collecting waste and recyclables at your curb.

These batteries can be found in everyday items such as laptops, mobile phones, power tools and gaming equipment, and cannot be placed in recycling containers or the regular garbage.

These batteries can be properly disposed of by taking them to one of three Sarasota County Chemical Collection Centers.

They are located at:

8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, 34241.

4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, 34275.

250 S. Jackson Road, Venice, 34292.

Additional information can be found by calling the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or by visiting scgov.net.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.