Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County reminds residents to recycle reusable batteries

(KOSA)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Solid Waste Department is asking the public to properly dispose of rechargeable batteries to help prevent potential fires.

Batteries that contain metals such as lithium, nickel, mercury and lead can catch fire and pose a danger to those who are working at the county operated landfill, or collecting waste and recyclables at your curb.

These batteries can be found in everyday items such as laptops, mobile phones, power tools and gaming equipment, and cannot be placed in recycling containers or the regular garbage.

These batteries can be properly disposed of by taking them to one of three Sarasota County Chemical Collection Centers.

They are located at:

  • 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, 34241.
  • 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, 34275.
  • 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice, 34292.

Additional information can be found by calling the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or by visiting scgov.net.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robert Vigliotti
Man jailed after Venice road rage incident
According to reports, one pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Sarasota.
Update: Pedestrian killed in Clark Road crash
A lightning bolt hit the antenna of a car while it was driving on Interstate 75 in Broward...
Lightning bolt hits car on I-75; driver uninjured
Crash on 43rd St W and Cortez Road W in Bradenton.
Roadway back open after crash on 43rd St W at Cortez Road W
Popi's Place burglarized early Sunday morning.
Popi’s Place burglarized early Sunday morning

Latest News

De Andre Sanders
Suspect arrested in April murder in Bradenton
According to reports, one pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Sarasota.
Update: Pedestrian killed in Clark Road crash
WWSB Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday June 15
WWSB Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday June 15
WWSB Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday June 15
WWSB Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday June 15