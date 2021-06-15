Pop-up vaccination clinic set Saturday in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health has scheduled a Pfizer vaccination clinic for anyone age 12 or older this Saturday, June 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Port High School, 6400 West Price Blvd.

This no-appointment walk-in clinic will provide Pfizer second doses to those vaccinated on or before May 29, the department said Tuesday.

Students with both doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not be quarantined out of school or sports if they are exposed to Covid-19 unless they show symptoms.

A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years of age and must sign a consent form. Consent forms are required and are available on-site.

Moderna vaccines will also be available for those age 18 an older who would like it and those who are at or past their 28th day to receive a second dose of vaccine.

COVID-19 Testing:

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site located at the former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Rd., is still open, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will test anyone regardless of symptoms.

DOH Sarasota will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations from its health department locations beginning June 25 upon the closing of the Sarasota Square Mall location on June 24.

