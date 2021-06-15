North Port Police on the lookout for speeders

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As road crews continue their repaving work on Tropicaire Boulevard, the North Port Police Department is continuing to ask motorists to slow down in the area.

In just a few hours that police the NPPD traffic unit was operating Monday, officers conducted 20 stops with the highest speed at 68 miles per hour. “There is major roadwork going on,” the department tweeted Tuesday. “Please be smart and safe.”

As drivers select detours to avoid the construction work, police are also asking them to be mindful of the posted speed limits, saying they will continue to patrol the area. “Roadwork will be done soon enough and it’s gonna be great,” the department tweeted.

