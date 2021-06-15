The most dangerous time for teenage drivers has arrived

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is a very dangerous time of the year for teenagers.

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, it is known as the “100 Deadliest Days.”

This is a time when fatal teen crashes increase dramatically.

“This is a very dangerous daytime on the roads, said Mark Jenkins, AAA, The Auto Club Group. “An average of seven people are killed on the roads every single day in teen driver-related crashes.”

According to AAA, nationwide, each year an average of 2,081 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes; 636 of those occurred during the 100 deadliest days. More than 7,038 people died in teen-related summertime crashes from 2010 to 2019.

”This is primarily because school is out and teen drivers have more time to spend on the roadways,” said Jenkins. “This increases the odds of them being involved in a potentially dangerous crash.”

Some of the riskier habits of teens are speeding, impaired driving, distractions like cell phones and other teen passengers in the car.

“Distractions are a killer out here,” said Bill Rowell, president, and instructor, with Suncoast Defensive Driving School. “Yes, we all think of texting and using cell phones. That’s deadly. But, the deadliest part is the teenagers are having their friends riding around with them in the car. They are out there with four to six kids in the car. The extra bodies in the car increase the distraction level tremendously. When you have kids joking around it distracts the driver.”

Rowell said parents also play a key role in keeping their children safe.

“A parent just needs to say no,” said Rowell. “If you’ve got a bunch of kids piling in the car, don’t be afraid to say no. If the kids are caught using phones in the car, there has to be some punishment. It’s not that you are trying to be mean, you are trying to save their life.”

Parents are encouraged to establish rules like no cell phones while driving, always wear a seatbelt, and talk to children about potentially dangerous situations.

It is also helpful to get your child into an online and in-person driving course. For more information, click here.

