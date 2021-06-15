More morning storms and then some changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been nice seeing some rainfall over parts of our area lately. That will continue again on Wednesday with a west to southwest wind and the trough of low pressure over N. Florida we will see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the Gulf working onshore through the mid morning along the Suncoast.

Not everyone is going to get the rain but we will see some moderate to heavy rain for some with an occasional lightning strike or two with these morning coastal storms. The rain chance is at 50% for the morning hours along the coast and then 30% for the remainder of the day. Look for mostly cloudy skies with some breaks in the cloudiness now and again during the mid day. The high on Wednesday 89 degrees.

Thursday the low pressure system over the S.E. US shifts out to the Atlantic which will allow high pressure to build back in from the south. The winds will turn more to the south which will favor mainly late afternoon and evening storms moving basically to the north throughout the afternoon. We will see slightly drier air slip in so not as much coverage of storms for Thursday. The rain chance slips down to 30%.

Friday we see a 30% chance for a few late day storms otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected with a high around 90 degrees.

Saturday is a bit problematic with the potential tropical system in the SW Gulf of Mexico. It could steal a lot of the moisture with it but I still think that we will see partly cloudy skies along with a chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. The rain chance on Saturday will once again be at 30%. The high on Saturday will be around 90 which is typical for this time of year.

Sunday or Father’s day we will see partly cloudy skies along with a 30% chance for scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms. It will be a bit breezy due to the low pressure or tropical cyclone in the NW Gulf at that time. So if you plan on a day out on the water then you will have some higher seas up to 2-3 feet. Winds should be out of the SSW at that time around 15 mph.

High surf once again due to onshore flow (WWSB)

For boaters look for winds out of the SW at 10 knots with seas around 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

