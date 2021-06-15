Man hailed a miracle reunites with paramedics who saved his life

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man who many are calling a miracle was able to thank and meet the two paramedics who saved his life after he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

In February, 39-year-old Matt Reich was riding his bike on his way home from volunteering at Turning Points in Bradenton when a car hit him and dragged him near the intersection of 36th Avenue and 14th Street.

“I was really scared and you guys calmed me down,” said Reich to the first responders who saved him on that day.

Reich says he broke nearly 50 bones in the accident and needed more than 40 blood transfusions. His ribs took the brunt of the hit from the car and were all broken in the crash, according to Reich’s sister.

On Tuesday morning at the Manatee County EMS Lakewood Ranch office Reich was able to hug and thank the two women who saved his life.

Reich gave the paramedics flowers and a card as a token of his gratitude but said he wasn’t sure how he would repay the two paramedics for helping him live another day.

As for the driver, Reich’s sister tells us she didn’t have a license during the time of the crash and was given a careless driver citation.

“I would tell her I forgive her and I know she didn’t do this maliciously,” said Reich. “[We were] both in the wrong place at the wrong time. I know her life has changed. If I ever get to meet her I’d say it’s OK and I forgive her.”

