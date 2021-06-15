FDOT to hold public forum on I-75 changes in Sarasota, Manatee counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation District One, is hosting a Virtual Public Outreach Meeting for the Southwest Connect Interstate 75 North Corridor Master Plan.

FDOT is seeking public input on changes that will be made from south of SR 777 (River Road) to north of Moccasin Wallow Road in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

This workshop will be held online and is available on the project website, www.SWFLInterstates.com/North-Corridor-VPM. The meeting materials will be available for viewing and comment for 10 days, from June 15 – 25, 2021. FDOT is hosting a LIVE Question and Answer Event ONLINE from 5 – 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Please visit the project website listed above to register for the virtual event. If you would like to call into the question-and-answer session, please dial +1 (914) 614-3221 and enter access code 549-037-035. Attendees that use the call-in option will be able to listen only and will not be able to type in questions during the meeting.

This project is in the planning and feasibility phase.

You may submit any comments or questions on the project: through the project website at www.SWFLInterstates.com/North-Corridor-VPM; by emailing Nicole Harris, P.E., I-75 Project Manager (GEC) at Nicole.Harris@dot.state.fl.us; or by mailing your comments to Nicole Harris, P.E. at FDOT District One, P.O. Box 1249, Bartow, FL 33831. Comments must be received or postmarked by June 25, 2021 in order to be included in the workshop record.

