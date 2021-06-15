FAA grounds Southwest Flights due to computer reservation issue

UPDATE: Southwest Airlines says they will resume normal operations shortly.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The FAA has issued a temporary nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines.

The stop was made at the request of Southwest as the company resolved a reservation computer issue. If you are flying Southwest Airlines out of SRQ, you should contact the airlines for further information.

The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. Please contact the airline for further details. pic.twitter.com/g5sJxDdiIC — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 15, 2021

