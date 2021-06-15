Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
FAA grounds Southwest Flights due to computer reservation issue

Customers line up at the Southwest Airlines station at the Colorado Springs Airport on June 15,...
Customers line up at the Southwest Airlines station at the Colorado Springs Airport on June 15, 2021. Several flights at the airport were canceled or delayed due to an ongoing outage.(KKTV)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE: Southwest Airlines says they will resume normal operations shortly.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The FAA has issued a temporary nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines.

The stop was made at the request of Southwest as the company resolved a reservation computer issue. If you are flying Southwest Airlines out of SRQ, you should contact the airlines for further information.

