FAA grounds Southwest Flights due to computer reservation issue
Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE: Southwest Airlines says they will resume normal operations shortly.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The FAA has issued a temporary nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines.
The stop was made at the request of Southwest as the company resolved a reservation computer issue. If you are flying Southwest Airlines out of SRQ, you should contact the airlines for further information.
The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. Please contact the airline for further details. pic.twitter.com/g5sJxDdiIC— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 15, 2021
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.