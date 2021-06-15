Englewood burglars left trail of clues, deputies say

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is in custody and two accomplices are being sought in a home burglary Saturday in Englewood, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On June 12, deputies responded to a residential burglary call on Basel Lane. The homeowner’s vehicle, along with many other items were taken from the home.

As another deputy was traveling southbound on Placida Road, a blue Chrysler Sebring matching the description of the stolen vehicle pulled into the deputy’s lane of travel. The deputy turned around to gave chase and caught up with the vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General store, where it was confirmed it was the stolen car from Basel Lane.

The deputy entered the store searching for the suspects when an employee said she witnessed three individuals run out the back door and down the fence line of a nearby business.

Inside the stolen car, deputies found several items identifying the suspects, including notes back and forth discussing their plan. Items that were reported missing from the home on Basel Lane were also located within the vehicle.

After reviewing the store’s surveillance video, investigators were able to positively identify the driver of the vehicle as Destiney Leann Nickell, 23, and passengers Brent Kern, 37, and Michael Sealy, 41.

Kern was arrested several hours later in the same general location, and charge with grand theft of a motor vehicle; burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed; and grand theft between $5,000 and $10,000.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.