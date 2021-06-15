Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Englewood burglars left trail of clues, deputies say

Brent Kern
Brent Kern(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is in custody and two accomplices are being sought in a home burglary Saturday in Englewood, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On June 12, deputies responded to a residential burglary call on Basel Lane. The homeowner’s vehicle, along with many other items were taken from the home.

As another deputy was traveling southbound on Placida Road, a blue Chrysler Sebring matching the description of the stolen vehicle pulled into the deputy’s lane of travel. The deputy turned around to gave chase and caught up with the vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General store, where it was confirmed it was the stolen car from Basel Lane.

The deputy entered the store searching for the suspects when an employee said she witnessed three individuals run out the back door and down the fence line of a nearby business.

Inside the stolen car, deputies found several items identifying the suspects, including notes back and forth discussing their plan. Items that were reported missing from the home on Basel Lane were also located within the vehicle.

After reviewing the store’s surveillance video, investigators were able to positively identify the driver of the vehicle as Destiney Leann Nickell, 23, and passengers Brent Kern, 37, and Michael Sealy, 41.

Kern was arrested several hours later in the same general location, and charge with grand theft of a motor vehicle; burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed; and grand theft between $5,000 and $10,000.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to reports, one pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Sarasota.
Update: Pedestrian killed in Clark Road crash
Michael Robert Vigliotti
Man jailed after Venice road rage incident
A lightning bolt hit the antenna of a car while it was driving on Interstate 75 in Broward...
Lightning bolt hits car on I-75; driver uninjured
Crash on 43rd St W and Cortez Road W in Bradenton.
Roadway back open after crash on 43rd St W at Cortez Road W
Popi's Place burglarized early Sunday morning.
Popi’s Place burglarized early Sunday morning

Latest News

Good Samaritans help ducks cross busy road! - clipped version
Good Samaritans help ducks cross busy road! - clipped version
A walking miracle was able to thank the paramedics who save his life
Man hailed a miracle reunites with paramedics who saved his life
A group of bystanders rushed to keep a family of ducks safe.
Crowd of good Samaritans helps family of ducks cross US 41
North Port police will be enforcing speed limits near construction zones.
North Port Police on the lookout for speeders
Florida Department of Transportation
FDOT to hold public forum on I-75 changes in Sarasota, Manatee counties