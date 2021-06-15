Elevated rain chances through Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A trough of low pressure system over the SE U.S. has brought onshore flow across west central Florida. This flow will once again bring a good chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms to the our area through Wednesday. We really need the rain and some are going to get up to a couple of inches at times but not everyone.

Some heavy rain possible (WWSB)

The rain chance is at 20% through this Monday evening followed by 60% chance by late morning Tuesday. Some of the rain may be heavy at times. We are not expecting any severe weather but will see some of the storms produce some dangerous lightning as they move in from the Gulf at 10-15 mph. The rain chance will lessen to 40% during the afternoon hours and become more numerous in our inland Counties.

This pattern will stay in place through Wednesday and then a slight change begins on Thursday. The trough of low pressure over the SE U.S. moves out into the Atlantic and a tropical low develops in the western Gulf of Mexico. High pressure will build in over Florida once again which will bring south to southeast winds which will bring storms from inland areas back toward the coast later in the day. This would be our more typical pattern of summer storms our way during the late afternoon and evening through Saturday.

Sunday or Father’s day the rain chance is at 40% for scattered storms under partly cloudy skies. It looks like we may see some coastal storms again in the morning with mainly inland storms during the afternoon as whatever is left from a tropical system in the western Gulf pushes high pressure to our south once again and we start to see that onshore flow once again.

Storm possible in SW Gulf later this week (WWSB)

TROPICS: The tropics are heating up with a tropical storm developing off the Carolina’s and invest 92L which is expected to develop later this week in the SW Gulf of Mexico. The system off the Carolina’s is expected to stay out over the open waters of the Atlantic as it pushes to the NE and become tropical storm Bill soon.

The one in the SW Gulf in the Bay of Campeche near Mexico is expected to move to the north or northeast over the next several days. Forecast models take this system toward E. Texas and Louisiana by this weekend. Right now the system looks to stay well to our west at this point as high pressure builds in. If it were to develop it would not be that well organized due to wind shear. As is the case with poorly organized tropical cyclones most of the rain occurs east of the center. We would see an increase in some clouds and wave action getting a little higher early next week.

Another disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic has only a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days and is expected to continue to move to the west at 10 mph.

BOATING: Winds out of the SW at 10-15 knots and seas 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters. Waves and winds will be higher near isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning mainly. The rain chance is at 60% Tuesday morning and tapering off to 40% later in the day.

