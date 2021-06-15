Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Disneyland reopens to out-of-state guests, drops mask mandates for those fully vaccinated

Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.
Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.(CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Gray News) - Alright, Disney fans -- get out your Mickey Mouse ears. Disneyland is officially open to out-of-state guests again.

Additionally, face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests, both indoors and outdoors.

Starting on Tuesday, anyone over the age of 2 who is not vaccinated, however, must continue wearing face coverings indoors, except while eating.

“As more people are vaccinated and the nation is turning the corner on this pandemic, we are encouraged that COVID-19 health and safety guidelines set forth by the CDC and state and local officials are being adjusted and eased,” Disneyland officials wrote in an update online.

Guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination, however, they will self-attest they are in compliance with the guidelines prior to entry.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robert Vigliotti
Man jailed after Venice road rage incident
According to reports, one pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Sarasota.
Update: Pedestrian killed in Clark Road crash
A lightning bolt hit the antenna of a car while it was driving on Interstate 75 in Broward...
Lightning bolt hits car on I-75; driver uninjured
Crash on 43rd St W and Cortez Road W in Bradenton.
Roadway back open after crash on 43rd St W at Cortez Road W
Popi's Place burglarized early Sunday morning.
Popi’s Place burglarized early Sunday morning

Latest News

Valerie Kasper was stabbed while five months pregnant, and she had to deliver her child...
Pregnant Georgia woman stabbed, forcing emergency c-section to deliver baby four months premature
A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and...
More evidence suggests COVID-19 was in US by Christmas 2019
Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce...
May retail sales fell 1.3% as Americans spend less on goods
A pregnant woman was stabbed, forcing her to deliver her baby four months premature.
Pregnant Georgia woman stabbed, forced to deliver baby with emergency c-section
Police said an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four...
Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side