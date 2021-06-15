Advertise With Us
Crowd of good Samaritans helps family of ducks cross US 41

A group of bystanders rushed to keep a family of ducks safe.
A group of bystanders rushed to keep a family of ducks safe.
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is full of wonderful people and some of that kindness was caught on camera in Sarasota.

The appropriately named Melissa Leduc captured multiple bystanders holding up traffic on US 41 to allow a mama duck and her babies to cross. LeDuc says several shop owners and bypassers blocked the roadway to allow the mama duck, daddy duck and 12 babies to make it safely to the other side.

The heroes are shown spreading their arms out and acting as a cheering squad for the ducks.

LeDuc told ABC7 that the crossing guards were a success. Nicely done!

