Wet pattern brings good rain chances to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are now locked into a wet weather pattern that will last for at least several days.

A combination of a trough of low pressure in North Florida and a moist and unstable flow of humid air coming in off the Gulf is keeping our rain chances at 60%-70% for our coastal areas this morning.

Severe weather is not in the forecast, but heavy rainfall certainly could be. The Weather Prediction Center keeps the area just to our north at a marginal risk of flooding rains. That risk zone does not extend into the Suncoast, but it’s close enough that periods of heavy rainfall are certainly possible.

By the afternoon the strongest storms will tend to form inland and the coast will get some time to dry out a bit. With the west wind remaining and an unstable atmosphere there will still be a chance for a coastal storm later today, but the number of them will decrease.

