Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Walk-up vaccine clinics this week at Manatee Boys & Girls Club

(Alastair Grant | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County will be hosting walk-up COVID vaccination clinics Thursday and Friday at two locations, offering both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

On Thursday, June 17, a clinic will be open from 1-6:30 p.m. at the DeSoto Boys & Girls club at 5236 30th St. West, in Bradenton.

On Friday, June 18, a clinic will be open from 1-6:30 p.m. at the Palmetto Boys & Girls Club, 1600 10th St. West.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is for persons 12 year of age and older. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only available for person over 18.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo bank robbery investigation in Sarasota
Sarasota deputies investigate a bank robbery at Wells Fargo
Man dies after crash in Manatee County Saturday morning
Pickup truck crashes into a home in Bradenton.
Pickup truck crashes into a house in Bradenton
Popi's Place burglarized early Sunday morning.
Popi’s Place burglarized early Sunday morning
Tropical Update
Tropical Update

Latest News

Booming housing market and spike in home prices
Crash on 43rd St W and Cortez Road W in Bradenton.
Roadway back open after crash on 43rd St W at Cortez Road W
DeSantis signs bill that will require ‘moment of silence’ each morning at public schools
A lightning bolt hit the antenna of a car while it was driving on Interstate 75 in Broward...
Lightning bolt hits car on I-75; driver uninjured
Michael Robert Vigliotti
Man jailed after Venice road rage incident