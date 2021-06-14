Walk-up vaccine clinics this week at Manatee Boys & Girls Club

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County will be hosting walk-up COVID vaccination clinics Thursday and Friday at two locations, offering both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

On Thursday, June 17, a clinic will be open from 1-6:30 p.m. at the DeSoto Boys & Girls club at 5236 30th St. West, in Bradenton.

On Friday, June 18, a clinic will be open from 1-6:30 p.m. at the Palmetto Boys & Girls Club, 1600 10th St. West.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is for persons 12 year of age and older. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only available for person over 18.

