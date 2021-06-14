Three possible storms brewing in Atlantic, Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is now tracking three possible storms in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico as we head into the third week of the 2021 hurricane season.

Tropical Depression Two has formed about 90 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and is projected to head northeast along the Eastern Seaboard. At 11 a.m., Monday, the maximum sustained winds were clocked at 35 mph, and was moving northeast at 21 mph. This system is expected to move away from the United States and move over colder waters south of Nova Scotia on Wednesday, ending any opportunity for further development by midweek.

Disturbance 2 is over the Bay of Campeche, in the southern Gulf of Mexico, causing heavy showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this disturbance is possible during the next couple of days while it meanders near the coast of Mexico. Forecasters predict a 60 percent chance that it will become a tropical depression late in the week when the system moves northward into the central Gulf of Mexico.

The third system forecasters are watching is a strong tropical wave just offshore of west Africa is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Some development of this system is possible during the next few days before a combination of dry air aloft and strong upper-level winds limit any chance of formation while the wave is over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean late week.

