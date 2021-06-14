Popi's Place burglarized early Sunday morning.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff deputies are looking into an overnight burglary at Popi’s Place over in Ellenton. The robbery took place at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Sunday morning, the suspect entered the restaurant by breaking through a glass door.

He made his way throughout the restaurant, opening two doors, breaking into an office and opening the register. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the restaurant.

The suspect is mid to late 50′s and approximately 6-foot tall, 250 pounds. He was wearing a baseball cap, face covering, t-shirt, jeans and gloves during the robbery.

This is an active investigation, we’ll be sure to update with more information.

