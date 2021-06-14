Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Popi’s Place burglarized early Sunday morning

Popi's Place burglarized early Sunday morning.
Popi's Place burglarized early Sunday morning.(Manatee County Sheriff's Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff deputies are looking into an overnight burglary at Popi’s Place over in Ellenton. The robbery took place at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Sunday morning, the suspect entered the restaurant by breaking through a glass door.

He made his way throughout the restaurant, opening two doors, breaking into an office and opening the register. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the restaurant.

The suspect is mid to late 50′s and approximately 6-foot tall, 250 pounds. He was wearing a baseball cap, face covering, t-shirt, jeans and gloves during the robbery.

This is an active investigation, we’ll be sure to update with more information.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo bank robbery investigation in Sarasota
Sarasota deputies investigate a bank robbery at Wells Fargo
Man dies after crash in Manatee County Saturday morning
Pickup truck crashes into a home in Bradenton.
Pickup truck crashes into a house in Bradenton
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
Police investigating possible shooting.
Roads reopen after Sarasota Police investigates possible shooting

Latest News

Chicago Rowing Girls
Northside Chicago team makes club history at U.S. Rowing Youth Nationals at Nathan Benderson Park
WWSB News at 6:30pm -6-13-21
WWSB News at 6:30pm -6-13-21
7 Day Forecast
Dust off the umbrella
Manatee County denied nearly three hundred thousand dollars to reimburse a seawall that Holmes...
Battle continues over Holmes Beach parking spaces