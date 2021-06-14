Northside Chicago team makes club history at U.S. Rowing Youth Nationals at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -You may have noticed an influx of kids around Florida’s Suncoast the past few days and no they’re not visiting their grandparents, but handling other business such as competing on the national stage, including a group of girls from the nationally ranked Chicago Rowing Foundation.

“It’s an awesome opportunity we’re so lucky that we were able to come down to Sarasota all the way from Chicago,” said Chicago Rowing Foundation Coxswain Brianna Joe.

The group of girls is a few of the 2,800 rowers, that competed in 754 boats and 27 events from 183 youth rowing clubs at the US Youth National Regatta at Nathan Benderson Park over the weekend, which rower Claire Kennedy said brought some nerves due to lack of competition.

“Everything leads up to the national competition, " said Kennedy. “We were nervous going into it because we only raced a few other clubs in the midwest and we didn’t know how we would rank against everyone else.”

The club did bring home some hardware, in the U-17 category, the club placed 19th in the nation, and their varsity girls 8 boat placed 3rd, which didn’t come without a few struggles beforehand.

“We’ve gone from rowing in the 90-degree weather from 4:00 in the evening every day to rowing in over 100 degrees in the middle of the day, for the past few days” said Lucy Davies. “So we had a few challenges adapting to it.”

Even with the struggles, Lucy Herrick said they also made a bit of history along the way.

“It’s the first time freshman as a boat have ever come to nationals,” said Herrick. “So it’s such a true joy to be a part of this experience and making history for our club.”

All in all, first-time rower Frances Morgan-Lewis said being a part of the sport and having this experience made their stay worthwhile.

“It’s so amazing that you have seven other girls pulling in the boat with you and you are apart of a team,” said Morgan-Lewis.

