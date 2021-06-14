Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois

According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool...
According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WIFR staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at a chemical plant Monday morning.

Around 7 a.m., multiple area fire departments around Rockton were called for reports of smoke showing at Chemtool Incorporated. Neighbors reported hearing small explosions as the large fire burns, with smoke being seen for miles.

According to the Rockton fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation. Roscoe Middle School has been designated as a staging area for those evacuated.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire and if there are any hazardous chemicals involved. There is also no word at this time on whether anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo bank robbery investigation in Sarasota
Sarasota deputies investigate a bank robbery at Wells Fargo
Man dies after crash in Manatee County Saturday morning
Pickup truck crashes into a home in Bradenton.
Pickup truck crashes into a house in Bradenton
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
Beach parking debate in Holmes Beach.
Parking battle between Manatee County and Holmes Beach affecting funding

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security...
Justice Dept. official resigning amid uproar over Democrats’ subpoenaed phone data
Wyoming home prices are sky high right now, keeping many prospective buyers out of the market...
Is the housing frenzy here to stay? Home buyers continue to struggle
The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important...
Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Justices defer Harvard case on race in college admissions
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden reaffirms US ‘sacred’ commitment to NATO alliance