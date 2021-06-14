Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee authorities need help finding missing woman

Natalia Sushinskaya
Natalia Sushinskaya(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Natalia Sushinskaya, 40, was last seen driving away from The Seafood Shack on 127th Street West in a 2019 Nissan Sentra with an Indiana tag FP76554.

The woman suffers from schizophrenia and other medical conditions. The sheriff’s office said her caretaker took her to the Seafood Shack and Sushinskaya stayed in the car. She moved to the front seat and drove away. Sushinskaya has vision problems and does not know the area, deputies said.

She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 120 pounds with red hair. She was last wearing a black shirt with white dots.

If you see her, contact 911 or the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

