Man jailed after Venice road rage incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Homosassa man is in the Sarasota County Jail for allegedly beating a woman with her own car door after he accused her of cutting him off in traffic in Venice in March.

According to an arrest warrant from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, on March 27, Venice Police Department officers responded to a call at about 3 p.m., at the Publix in the 1400 block of East Venice Avenue.

When they arrived a female victim and three witnesses told deputies the woman had been driving on East Venice Avenue when she noticed she was being followed by a dark-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The woman drove into the Publix parking lot and parked in a parking space. The truck pulled in behind her, blocking her, the report said.

The driver of the truck, later identified as Michael Robert Vigliotti, 50, of Homosassa, got out of his vehicle and began pounding on the victim’s car door, yelling and cursing at her, accusing her of cutting him off in traffic.

When the victim attempted to exit her vehicle, Vigliotti allegedly slammed her car door on her leg multiple times. A passenger in the victim’s car told deputies Vigliotti then open the victim’s door and tried to pull the victim out of her vehicle, the report said.

A person sitting on a bench in the parking lot observed the altercation, noted Vigliotti’s license plate number and called 911.

Vigliotti left the scene before police arrived.

Vigliotti was arrested Monday by Sarasota County sheriff’s deputies and charged with battery, false imprisonment and burglary with an assault.

