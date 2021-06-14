Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Lightning bolt hits car on I-75; driver uninjured

A lightning bolt hit the antenna of a car while it was driving on Interstate 75 in Broward...
A lightning bolt hit the antenna of a car while it was driving on Interstate 75 in Broward County Monday.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A lightning bolt hit a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Broward County Monday, frying the vehicle’s electronics and ripping a seven-foot gash in the roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol is reporting.

At about 11:21 a.m., troopers responded to a lightning strike to a 2018 Nissan Rogue on westbound I-75, at mile marker 30.5.

The lightning strike, which occurred during a heavy rainstorm, damaged the roof antenna and electrical system of the Nissan. In addition, the strike left a 7-foot long, 4-inch wide gouge in the interstate pavement.

Remarkably, the driver, a 48-year-old male from Naples, was not injured, troopers said.

The lightning bolt passed through the vehicle and ripped a trench in the pavement.
The lightning bolt passed through the vehicle and ripped a trench in the pavement.(Florida Highway Patrol)

