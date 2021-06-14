Gulf Specimen Marine Lab makes 1st sea turtle rescue of 2021

PANACEA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab says its newest temporary resident is the first sea turtle it rescued in 2021.

Vicki is a juvenile Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, according to the lab. Two kayakers fishing at Wakulla Beach around the oyster bars saved the young turtle.

The press release says the people who saved Vicki were Pierson Hill and Kim Sash. Sash took Vicki to the marine lab, and Dr. Griggs at Sheperd Spring Animal Hospital evaluated her.

If you want to see Vicki’s journey to a full recovery, follow the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab Facebook page for updates.

Vicki is a juvenile Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, according to the lab. (Gulf Specimen Marine Lab)

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.