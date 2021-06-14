Eric Clapton announces Tampa stop on new tour

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Eric Clapton announced he will be coming to Tampa in 2021.

Clapton will be hosting a series of concert dates across the U.S. in September 2021, including Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Saturday, September 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets for these shows will go on sale starting Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.

Eric Clapton’s band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. The show will feature Jimmie Vaughan as special guest.

The newly announced shows will be Clapton’s only North American dates for 2021 and will precede his European tour, which was recently rescheduled to Spring of 2022 due to ongoing COVID restrictions in Europe.

TICKETS: Tickets for this event go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10:00 AM online at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $55.25, $75.25, $125.25, $175.25 and $391.25. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at ParkWhiz.com. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813.301.2500 for more information.

