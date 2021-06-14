DeSantis signs bill that will require ‘moment of silence’ each morning at public schools

SURFSIDE Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 529, a law that will require a moment of silence at the beginning of the school day, into law during a press conference at the Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside.

The governor appeared alongside members of the Jewish community and Florida legislators to sign HB 529 and HB 805, which ensure that volunteer ambulance services are allowed to operate. The Governor also discussed several initiatives to support Florida’s Jewish residents.

“Every family in our state should be able to send their children to school and know that they will be protected from harm and be able to practice their faith,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud to sign these bills today to help protect religious freedom in Florida and increase the safety and security of our Jewish communities. I will continue to make sure that in Florida we root out anti-semitism, and that every day we show our support for Israel and our Jewish communities.

HB 529 will give every student one-to-two minutes of silence at the beginning of each school day at Florida’s K-12 schools.

“In this world of technological, media-driven, and societal turmoil, our children desperately need time for quiet reflection,” said Representative Randy Fine. “Because it is in those fleeting moments that we find our higher purpose. That’s why I was so proud to sponsor HB 529, to ensure that each child gets a minute at the beginning of the school day — without a TV on or a cellphone blaring — to think about the world and their place in it. It is my hope that these small moments to become emotionally centered will have a big impact on their days — and their lives.”

DeSantis says HB 529 is an expansion of current law which only “encourages” a moment of “silent prayer.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.