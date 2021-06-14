Advertise With Us
Bradenton woman celebrates milestone birthday

Florence Foster celebrated her 110th birthday over the weekend.
Florence Foster celebrated her 110th birthday over the weekend.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Can you imagine living to be 100 years old? Most of us can’t even wrap our heads around that.

So what about 110?

We found such a lady on the Suncoast, and the sun is still shining on her.

A birthday party was held over the weekend for Florence Foster, a resident at Westminster Point Pleasant in Bradenton.

The party for See See, as she’s known, featured staff from the assisted living facility and a few of her closest friends.

Dee Dee was a performer, MaryAnn Walkley told ABC7. “She’s been in vaudeville. She sang on the street corner for World War I bonds,” she said. “She has such a giving heart. The Lord has blessed her and I am very proud to say that I am her friend.”

