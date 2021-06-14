Booming housing market and spike in home prices

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The real estate market is booming as the demand for homes increases while the amount of homes for sale are few and far between.

Home prices are up and experts tell us buyers are using desperate strategies like forgoing inspections to get the deal solidified quicker.

Experts say there are more buyers than homes and the housing market is on fire.

“Very stressful, you know you? You’re putting in multiple offers on multiple different properties and every single one of them, you’re just getting bit out of,” said home buyer Kayla Lamb.

Kayla Lamb is no stranger to the housing market being a realtor but this time around she’s a buyer. The last six months have been a battle to land a deal for her.

“You literally probably have a five hour window to where you go see the house, if you want to see it first, and put in your offer. And even at that point you’re already in the bidding game,” said Lamb.

She joins so many in the same shoes because of the lack of homes.

“We could dramatically increase the homes that are for sale and still not make a dent in the demand,” said Alex Krumm, the president of the Manatee and Sarasota Counties Realtor Association.

Limited inventory is pushing some to take more desperate strategies to land a home... like cash offers or waiving inspections.

“[This] should never be done in any case, but it does make the offer more attractive to sellers,” said Krumm.

In the midst of trying to be the best offer possible, some like Lamb have been able to go under contract on a home and they say it’s a huge weight lifted.

“It might be worth holding off a little bit but don’t give up completely,” said Lamb.

She says the process can be defeating but once you land the deal it makes it all worth it.

