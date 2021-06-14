Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

10-year-old dies in South Dakota river after saving sister

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.
Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, S.D. (AP) — Family members say a 10-year-old boy who died in the Big Sioux River in South Dakota saved one of his younger siblings who had fallen into the water.

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.

His mother, Nicole Eufers, tells the Argus Leader that Ricky was out on the river with his dad and siblings when several fell into the river.

Eufers says Ricky jumped in to save his sister Chevelle and got her to shore, but when his father and siblings turned around, Ricky was missing.

The boy’s father, Chad Sneve, said his son was the type of boy to do anything for anyone.

~Information Release~ We unfortunately have a tragic update to the situation in Hudson. The dive team recovered the...

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD on Saturday, June 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo bank robbery investigation in Sarasota
Sarasota deputies investigate a bank robbery at Wells Fargo
Man dies after crash in Manatee County Saturday morning
Pickup truck crashes into a home in Bradenton.
Pickup truck crashes into a house in Bradenton
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
Beach parking debate in Holmes Beach.
Parking battle between Manatee County and Holmes Beach affecting funding

Latest News

The Justice Department’s top national security official is resigning amid an uproar over...
Justice Dept.’s top national security official resigning amid records seizures uproar
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court rejects 2 Virginia white nationalist rally cases
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10:00 AM
Eric Clapton announces Tampa stop on new tour
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Justices defer Harvard case on race in college admissions