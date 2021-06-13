Tropical Update

Advertise With Us
By Mike Modrick
Updated: 5 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a potential storm in the tropics in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Right now this storm has only a 10% chance of becoming a tropical storm in the next two days, but a 50% chance of becoming Tropical Storm Bill in the next 5 days. Development of the storm will be slow, and computer models have it moving slowly north in the Gulf of Mexico through the week. Even if it does not strengthen, it will produce heavy rains in Central America.

We’ll track this storm closely as it develops in the Gulf. Welcome to Hurricane Season!

Tropical Outlook
