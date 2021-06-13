Sarasota deputies investigate a bank robbery at Wells Fargo

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that took place shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Wells Fargo at 3625 Bee Ridge Road over in Sarasota.

A white male believed to be in his mid 50′s walked into the bank and demanded money before fleeing. The suspect has salt and pepper hair, is approximately 5′9 and weighs around 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing an open plaid button-down shirt with a black undershirt, khaki pants, and black sneakers.

If you have any information on this man, call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Sarasota Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477.

We’ll update you when more information becomes available.

