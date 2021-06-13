Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Parking battle between Manatee County and Holmes Beach affecting funding

Beach parking debate in Holmes Beach.
Beach parking debate in Holmes Beach.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - The battle between Manatee County and the City of Holmes Beach over where visitors can park for beach access continues.

Last week, Manatee County denied reimbursement for a sea wall project at Holmes Beach over the issue. The city says it has the parking spaces that the two parties agreed upon.

During the Memorial Day weekend, Manatee County opened Anna Maria Elementary School and the local library parking lots for people to park at. However, Holmes Beach, who just removed parking spaces in residential areas along the beach, believed the move was unnecessary.

ABC7 spoke with Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge. He said that if Holmes Beach continues to hold out on parking, then they will lose more funding.

“If Holmes Beach would sit down in good faith, negotiate with us, and work towards finding solutions to granting residents access to their beaches, I would be open to revisiting that, absolutely,” he said.

Both Commissioner Van Ostenbridge and the Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Titsworth are expected to meet this week for negotiations.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after crash in Manatee County Saturday morning
Police investigating possible shooting.
Roads reopen after Sarasota Police investigates possible shooting
K9s locate suspects accused of weekend robbery at Circle K
Motorcyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Sarasota County
Samantha King
North Port woman sentenced in DUI manslaughter case
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis...
Gov. Ron DeSantis visits the Suncoast, signs Senate Bill 76

Latest News

Mike Modrick Slate
Chance for rain increases this week!
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
Pulse
Candlelight Vigil
Rain Needed
West Coast In Need Of Rain