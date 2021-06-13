Parking battle between Manatee County and Holmes Beach affecting funding

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - The battle between Manatee County and the City of Holmes Beach over where visitors can park for beach access continues.

Last week, Manatee County denied reimbursement for a sea wall project at Holmes Beach over the issue. The city says it has the parking spaces that the two parties agreed upon.

During the Memorial Day weekend, Manatee County opened Anna Maria Elementary School and the local library parking lots for people to park at. However, Holmes Beach, who just removed parking spaces in residential areas along the beach, believed the move was unnecessary.

ABC7 spoke with Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge. He said that if Holmes Beach continues to hold out on parking, then they will lose more funding.

“If Holmes Beach would sit down in good faith, negotiate with us, and work towards finding solutions to granting residents access to their beaches, I would be open to revisiting that, absolutely,” he said.

Both Commissioner Van Ostenbridge and the Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Titsworth are expected to meet this week for negotiations.

