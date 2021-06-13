LGBTQ advocates host march across Ringling bridge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB)- LGBTQ advocates marched from Sarasota’s waterfront across the Ringling Bridge Saturday evening.

Roughly three dozen participants gathered for the event, showing solidarity after learning the bridge would not be lit for Pride.

Many held picket signs advocating for transgender and LGBTQ rights. Others dressed in rainbow-colored attire.

“It feels amazing,” said Traci Lipton, the event’s organizer. “There are so many people that showed up and the support and solidarity are what it is all about because love is love.”

