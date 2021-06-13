Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Dust off the umbrella

By Justin Hobbs
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Better rain chances are on the way as we dive into the new week, especially in the early hours of Monday. Expect much of this evening to be fairly cloudy with rain starting to develop overnight into the morning commute hours on Monday. Most of the rain will be along the coast in the morning and more scattered inland into the afternoon.

Rain chances will be higher over the next couple of days but do not expect it to be a wash out as they will continue to be scattered in nature. The heat and humidity will also hang around into this week.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo bank robbery investigation in Sarasota
Sarasota deputies investigate a bank robbery at Wells Fargo
Man dies after crash in Manatee County Saturday morning
Pickup truck crashes into a home in Bradenton.
Pickup truck crashes into a house in Bradenton
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
Police investigating possible shooting.
Roads reopen after Sarasota Police investigates possible shooting

Latest News

Mike Modrick Slate
Chance for rain increases this week!
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
Saharan dust moves into our atmosphere mid-week creating vibrant sunrises and sunsets.
Steaming up on the Suncoast