Dust off the umbrella

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Better rain chances are on the way as we dive into the new week, especially in the early hours of Monday. Expect much of this evening to be fairly cloudy with rain starting to develop overnight into the morning commute hours on Monday. Most of the rain will be along the coast in the morning and more scattered inland into the afternoon.

Rain chances will be higher over the next couple of days but do not expect it to be a wash out as they will continue to be scattered in nature. The heat and humidity will also hang around into this week.

