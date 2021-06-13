Chance for rain increases this week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a small Low Pressure in the upper atmosphere over Florida this week. The good news is our rain chances increase dramatically. Since we’re more than 5″ below average rainfall for the year, that is good news. The bad news, the rain will still be hit-and-miss scattered showers, so everyone doesn’t get rain all at the same time. Hopefully, the rain will give us all some moisture by the end of the week.

We’re also tracking a potential storm in the tropics in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Right now this storm has a 50% chance of becoming Tropical Storm Bill in the next 5 days. We’ll track this storm closely as it develops in the Gulf. Welcome to Hurricane Season!

Tropical Outlook (Station)

