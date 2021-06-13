Battle continues over Holmes Beach parking spaces

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County denied nearly three hundred thousand dollars to reimburse a seawall that Holmes Beach constructed over their removal of beach parking in residential areas.

Now, the county is threatening to restrict more funding if the city of Holmes Beach doesn’t allow more parking spots.

“There are millions in funding of county tax dollars that go out to that city,” Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge said. “We have to seriously sit down and think about [that money] if they are going to be so unwelcoming to the residents of the rest of the county.”

During Memorial Day weekend to kick off the summer months, Manatee County opened Anna Maria Elementary and the county’s public library on the island for beach parking, at the protest of the city.

“I’ve never seen government done that way,” Holmes Beach mayor Judy Titsworth said. “It’s just more on bullying, more on what can they do to punish us.”

The seawall is already complete, so Holmes Beach won’t be halted, but commissioner Van Ostenbridge made it clear that more money can be denied if the city doesn’t allow for some parking expansion.

A second meeting between Van Ostenbridge and Titsworth hasn’t been scheduled yet, but both say they’re willing to negotiate in good faith.

