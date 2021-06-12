Advertise With Us
Walt Disney World to drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – More smiles will soon be visible at the place that bills itself as “The Most Magical Place on Earth!”

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.

Visitors will not have to show proof of vaccination.

The mask policy follows Orange County’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which lifted all local mask recommendations on June 5.

Disney still expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas.

The theme park is also relaxing physical distancing guidelines, although it says some attractions may still have limited capacity or be temporarily closed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

