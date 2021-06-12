The Suncoast remembers Pulse nightclub shooting on Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, we remember one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history. Five years ago, a gunman murdered 49 people at Pulse, a nightclub in Orlando. As family and friends continue to grieve their loved ones, the U.S. Senate voted to make the former Pulse nightclub a national memorial site. It is now heading to President’s Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

On June 12th, 2016, Pulse was hosting Latin night. More than 300 people were inside the club when the gunman, 29-year-old Omar Mateen, began shooting, killing 49 people and injuring 53 others. After a three hour standoff, Orlando Police shot and killed Mateen.

One of the victims was Eddie Sotomayor from Sarasota. The 34-year-old was known as “Top Hat Eddie,” and was extremely popular among the LGBTQ+ community as a promoter and event organizer. Sotomayor grew up in Sarasota and attended Booker High School. He was also a national brand manager at Al and Chuck Travel agency.

Sotomayor, as well as the other 48 victims will be honored on Saturday at different locations, including:

Sarasota City Hall at 10:30 a.m.

Cocoanut Avenue and Second Street, Sarasota at 8:30 p.m.

